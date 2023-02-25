PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Parents arrested after 5-week-old twins found with multiple broken bones, sheriff say

Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for...
Authorities in Ohio say Codi Alexander Ronald Allen and SueAnn Carter have been arrested for assault and endangering children.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (Gray News) - Parents of two five-week-old twins have been arrested in Ohio after the infants were found with multiple injuries.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Conkel was contacted by a social worker from Nationwide Children’s Hospital about a possible child abuse case.

Detectives said they were advised that one of the twins was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for a possible broken arm where hospital staff then observed what appeared to be hemorrhages in both twins’ eyes. This resulted in both babies being transferred to the children’s hospital.

Detectives said they responded to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital where they were able to meet and talk with the child abuse trauma team of doctors providing treatment to the twins.

The sheriff’s office reported that detectives learned of multiple non-accidental injuries to both babies. The injuries included eye hemorrhages, multiple broken bones in their legs and arms, multiple rib fractures, and abrasions to the face that included a black eye and bruising.

As a result of these injuries, Scioto County Children Services were notified and responded to the hospital and removed custody from the parents.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said detectives spoke with family members and witnesses and they ultimately arrested the twins’ parents.

Codi Alexander Ronald Allen, 20, and SueAnn Carter, 27, were taken into custody and facing charges that include felonious assault and endangering children.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg has been indicted a second time by a federal grand jury, this...
N.C. insurance billionaire indicted on new business fraud charges
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
Eliezer Colon Garcia
Gastonia man charged with DWI after crashing into train, fleeing scene
Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight