First Alert Weather Day in place as rain wets the area today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Once the rain comes to an end this evening, the cloudy and cool conditions will stick around. The main concern for the overnight into Sunday morning will be some areas of dense fog.

First Alert Weather Day Tonight: Showers ending, areas of fog, cool.

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild.

Monday: Partly sunny, windy and warmer.

After receiving over a quarter-inch of rainfall and holding in the 50s on Saturday, we are gearing up for a warming trend and some drier weather to end the weekend.

Precipitation chances over the next week. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

More fog will develop tonight otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s.

High pressure on Sunday will briefly build over the Carolinas allowing for warmer highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly sunny skies.

High temperatures will continue to warm into the mid 70s on Monday but in the afternoon, there will be a slight chance for some isolated showers as a fast-moving cold front swings through our area.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. Some significant rainfall looks likely for both days along with the possibility of some rumbles of thunder; expect highs in the 60s and 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.