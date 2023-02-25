First Alert Weather Day in place as rain wets the area this morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The cloudy and cool conditions will stick around for today but as a warm front lifts north over the Carolinas, mild temperatures will return for the start of the week.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Showers then mostly cloudy, cooler.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, mild.

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer.

Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers mainly during the AM hours. The afternoon stays mostly cloudy and damp with highs in the 50s.

Saturday's forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Some areas of patchy fog will be possible tonight otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s.

Mild temperatures will return for Sunday. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our warming trend will continue into Monday. We’ll spend most of the day partly sunny with highs warming into the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next Thursday and Friday, the chances for rain will return with a disturbance tracking east out of the southern Plains. Highs on Thursday will climb into the lower 70s and the mid 60s on Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

