Charlotte FC set for opening match of season as club hosts Revolution on Saturday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC is set to begin its second season in the Queen City on Saturday night, as it will host the New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. as the Club seeks to build upon its inaugural campaign where it nearly made the MLS playoffs despite being the league’s newest team.

Led by head coach Christian Lattanzio, Charlotte FC dominated its preseason schedule, going undefeated and winning two friendlies on the home pitch.

Lattanzio has instilled an aggressive approach in his club, and has heightened the intensity going into Year 2.

“Our boys do a good job of creating chances with intensity and energy, I just want them to get more for the work that they do,” he said. “I don’t want to be arrogant and say we are going to score three, four, or five every game, but [we want] to create chances.”

Creating chances is something that the Club should be able to do offensively.

Striker Karol Swiderski, who lead the team in goals scored last season, is back, and is paired with fellow forwards Ashley Westwood and Enzo Copetti, both of whom joined Charlotte FC during the offseason.

The Club will be a bit short-handed when they take the pitch on Saturday night, as goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina remains sidelined after undergoing offseason back surgery.

While the opening match will be a measuring-stick milestone tracking Charlotte FC’s progress, it will also be the first regular-season match since the passing of defender Anton Walkes earlier this year.

A pre-match moment of silence will be held in memory of Walkes, and at the five-minute mark of play, representing his jersey number, supporters are encouraged to begin clapping for 60 seconds.

Fans can catch Saturday’s match, and all other MLS matches this season, on Apple TV.

