PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

11th annual Run Jen Run 5K raises over $160,000 for breast cancer patients and their families

Over the past 11 years, the race has raised more than $1.2 million.
This year's Run Jen Run 5K was held Saturday morning in the SouthPark area.
This year's Run Jen Run 5K was held Saturday morning in the SouthPark area.(WBTV staff)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 11th annual Run Jen Run 5K race raised more than $160,000 for breast cancer patients and their families on Saturday morning.

A total of 932 people signed up and participated in the event at Symphony Park.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Go Jen Go, which helps support breast cancer patients and their families with day-to-day expenses and necessities.

In 2022, Go Jen Go supported 298 breast cancer patients and gave out over $189,000 in grants. Right now, the foundation is continuing to serve more than 70 local families per month.

Over the course of the event’s 11-year history, more than $1.2 million have been raised.

If you would like to support, Go Jen Go, you can donate here.

Related: Run Jen Run 5K returns for 11th year to benefit cancer patients and their families

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg has been indicted a second time by a federal grand jury, this...
N.C. insurance billionaire indicted on new business fraud charges
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on...
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

https://gala.charlotteballet.org/
Charlotte Ballet's 10th annual Dancing with the Stars of Charlotte Gala
Woman wins lottery
Catawba County woman wins $1M prize off $10 scratch-off ticket
Run Jen Run 5K returns for 11th year to benefit cancer patients and their families
Run Jen Run 5K returns for 11th year to benefit cancer patients and their families
Raymond is also a fan of the outdoors.
Talented boy who likes math, science in search of a Forever Family