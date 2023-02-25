11th annual Run Jen Run 5K raises over $160,000 for breast cancer patients and their families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 11th annual Run Jen Run 5K race raised more than $160,000 for breast cancer patients and their families on Saturday morning.

A total of 932 people signed up and participated in the event at Symphony Park.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Go Jen Go, which helps support breast cancer patients and their families with day-to-day expenses and necessities.

In 2022, Go Jen Go supported 298 breast cancer patients and gave out over $189,000 in grants. Right now, the foundation is continuing to serve more than 70 local families per month.

Over the course of the event’s 11-year history, more than $1.2 million have been raised.

If you would like to support, Go Jen Go, you can donate here.

Related: Run Jen Run 5K returns for 11th year to benefit cancer patients and their families

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.