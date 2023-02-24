Woman stabbed to death at northeast Charlotte apartment, man in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A person is in custody after a woman was stabbed to death in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the Park Creek Apartments on Perth Court. This is near The Plaza and Milton Road.

It’s a large apartment complex and the building is down the road in a cul-de-sac.

Police say a woman was stabbed to death at the complex in a case of domestic violence. A man told a WBTV reporter on the scene that their mother is the victim of this homicide.

The victim’s son said he and his sister visited with their mother just last night. This morning, he woke up to the horrific news.

He said their family has a strong bond and they are in shock over what happened.

According to CMPD, the suspect called 911 and admitted to stabbing the woman. Investigators said they have a person in custody and are not looking for anyone else.

The woman’s son said the man accused of stabbing his mother was her boyfriend but police said they cannot confirm that at this time.

”I think the most important thing to do when you’re in a domestic violence relationship is to tell somebody,” CMPD Maj. Cecil Brisbon said. “There’s always somebody that you can reach out to for help. There are numerous domestic violence centers in Mecklenburg County and there are resources all over the place. But sometimes, it starts with something as simple as just telling a family member. You’ve got to confide in somebody that you trust. There are official resources you can utilize, but there are simple things like telling a family member and trying to find some type of exit strategy.”

A quick crime mapping of the neighborhood shows that, in the past month, there have been more than half a dozen assaults.

Reggie Bostic, who lives in one of these apartments with his wife, says they will be looking to move.

”Now that I found out it was murder, it’s just basically time to go. I mean every area you have to be careful, but God sends signs when it’s time for you to go,” Bostic said.

This is the 17th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023.

WBTV continues to reach out to investigators to learn the name of the woman killed and the name of the suspect who was taken into custody.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates to this breaking story as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.