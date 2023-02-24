PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Three separate shootings, deadly stabbing under investigation in Charlotte

This all happened before 8 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital following this shooting.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A violent Friday morning in Charlotte saw police respond to three separate shootings as well as a deadly stabbing, all before 8 a.m.

The first shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Liddell and Church streets just outside uptown Charlotte.

Medic confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A second shooting happened after 7 a.m. on Interstate 77 at the ramp to Interstate 85. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic cameras showed that one northbound lane of I-77 at the I-85 ramp was closed just before 8 a.m. as police investigated.

Minutes later, officers were called to another shooting in northeast Charlotte on North Tryon Street.

The location is right near a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police station, as well as an IHOP restaurant and a Walgreens location.

According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital from this scene, also with serious injuries.

Police also were called to a deadly stabbing at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex around 5:30 a.m.

That homicide investigation is at the Park Creek Apartments on Perth Court, near The Plaza and Milton Road.

The investigation is happening at the Park Creek Apartments on Perth Court. This is near The Plaza and Milton Road.

A man and a woman told a WBTV reporter on the scene that their mother is the victim of this homicide.

Download the free WBTV News app for up-to-minute details on all these incidents as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Skyline from WBTV Tower Cam.
Scoop: Charlotte medical provider plans to stop accepting a major health insurance
A Charlotte man was killed by a lawn tractor in Lake Wylie on Wednesday.
Man killed by lawn tractor in Lake Wylie
Scott Cooper of Speedway Motorsports and North Wilkesboro Speedway updates reporters on...
Crews working to have North Wilkesboro Speedway ready for NASCAR All-Star Weekend
The crash closed the two right lanes of I-485 Inner near Wilkinson Boulevard.
Lanes reopened after school bus crash on I-485 in Charlotte
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders

Latest News

Rod Crider, Tammy Whaley, and Gary Blabon
Rowan EDC: Annual Meeting proves Rowan County is not a One Hit Wonder
Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure
Police said one person was killed at an apartment complex on Perth Court in northeast Charlotte.
One killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex
One killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex