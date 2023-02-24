Three separate shootings, deadly stabbing under investigation in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A violent Friday morning in Charlotte saw police respond to three separate shootings as well as a deadly stabbing, all before 8 a.m.

The first shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Liddell and Church streets just outside uptown Charlotte.

Medic confirmed one person was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A second shooting happened after 7 a.m. on Interstate 77 at the ramp to Interstate 85. Medic said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic cameras showed that one northbound lane of I-77 at the I-85 ramp was closed just before 8 a.m. as police investigated.

Minutes later, officers were called to another shooting in northeast Charlotte on North Tryon Street.

The location is right near a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police station, as well as an IHOP restaurant and a Walgreens location.

According to Medic, one person was taken to the hospital from this scene, also with serious injuries.

Police also were called to a deadly stabbing at a northeast Charlotte apartment complex around 5:30 a.m.

That homicide investigation is at the Park Creek Apartments on Perth Court, near The Plaza and Milton Road.

A man and a woman told a WBTV reporter on the scene that their mother is the victim of this homicide.

