Road closed after one killed, another seriously injured in crash on I-485 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of I-485 Inner are closed after a deadly crash in south Charlotte on Thursday night.

The crash happened on the interstate between the Highway 51 and Johnston Road exits in front of Carolina Place Mall at approximately 10:40 p.m.

According to Medic, one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

The roadway is not expected to reopen until about 2:40 a.m.

Drivers traveling in the area should take Exit 61A and follow Johnston Road to NC-51 before turning left onto NC-51 West. Drivers can then follow NC-51 West to re-access I-485 at Exit 64.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.