Rain, cooler temperatures for start of the weekend
Thursday set a new daily record with a high of 80 degrees, beating the previous mark of 79 degrees set in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After record warmth, rain returns for the start of the weekend.
Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain is set to move in during the evening hours. Temperatures will be mild and above average, but cooler.
Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day, as the first half of the day should be especially rainy. Temperatures will also be noticeably chillier with a high of 53 degrees.
The weather is trending drier for Saturday night’s Charlotte FC season opener at Bank of America Stadium, but it will be cooler.
