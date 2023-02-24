PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain, cooler temperatures for start of the weekend

Thursday set a new daily record with a high of 80 degrees, beating the previous mark of 79 degrees set in 2018.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After record warmth, rain returns for the start of the weekend.

Thursday hit a new daily record with a high of 80 degrees, beating the previous mark of 79 degrees set in 2018.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain is set to move in during the evening hours. Temperatures will be mild and above average, but cooler.

Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day, as the first half of the day should be especially rainy. Temperatures will also be noticeably chillier with a high of 53 degrees.

The weather is trending drier for Saturday night’s Charlotte FC season opener at Bank of America Stadium, but it will be cooler.

