Rain, cooler temperatures for start of the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After record warmth, rain returns for the start of the weekend.

Thursday hit a new daily record with a high of 80 degrees, beating the previous mark of 79 degrees set in 2018.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, as rain is set to move in during the evening hours. Temperatures will be mild and above average, but cooler.

Saturday is also a First Alert Weather Day, as the first half of the day should be especially rainy. Temperatures will also be noticeably chillier with a high of 53 degrees.

Temps trend downwards as rain chances climb Friday-Saturday...



Fortunately, we'll have plenty of dry time for those outdoor plans... Just keep the umbrella handy & mentally prepare for the 50s again😅@WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/tfpcPxKXdb — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) February 23, 2023

The weather is trending drier for Saturday night’s Charlotte FC season opener at Bank of America Stadium, but it will be cooler.

