One killed, one seriously injured in crash on I-485 in Pineville area

The crash happened between the Highway 51 and Johnston Road exits.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes of the Interstate 485 inner loop have reopened after a deadly crash in the Pineville area on Thursday night.

The crash happened on the interstate between the Highway 51 and Johnston Road exits in front of Carolina Place Mall at approximately 10:40 p.m.

According to Medic, one person was killed and another was seriously injured.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

