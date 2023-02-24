One killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is happening at the Park Creek Apartments on Perth Court. This is near The Plaza and Milton Road.

It’s a large apartment complex and the building is down the road in a cul-de-sac.

Police say one person is dead, but they haven’t released a lot of information on how that person died or whether they have any suspects in custody.

A man and a woman told a WBTV reporter on the scene that their mother is the victim of this homicide.

WBTV is working to learn further details from investigators.

A quick crime mapping of the neighborhood shows that, in the past month, there have been more than half a dozen assaults.

Cochrane Middle and Devonshire Elementary schools are both back behind the neighborhood.

This is the 17th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023.

