One killed at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the investigation is happening at the Park Creek Apartments on Perth Court. This is near The Plaza and Milton Road.

It’s a large apartment complex and the building is down the road in a cul-de-sac.

Police say one person is dead, but they haven’t released a lot of information on how that person died or whether they have any suspects in custody.

A man and a woman told a WBTV reporter on the scene that their mother is the victim of this homicide.

WBTV is working to learn further details from investigators.

A quick crime mapping of the neighborhood shows that, in the past month, there have been more than half a dozen assaults.

Cochrane Middle and Devonshire Elementary schools are both back behind the neighborhood.

This is the 17th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2023.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

