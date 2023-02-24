PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina medical pot bill heads to Senate floor next week

The measure is largely similar to a bill that passed comfortably in the Senate last year.
FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical...
FILE - A cannibis plant that is close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., June 17, 2021. A bill sponsored by North Carolina state Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, to legalize marijuana for medical purposes was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)(Steve Helber | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A bill that would make lawful smoking or consuming cannabis for medical use with tight controls will reach the Senate floor next week after clearing another committee on Thursday.

The Senate Rules Committee voted favorably for the measure, following similar outcomes within the judiciary and finance panels earlier in the week. The rules committee is led by Sen. Bill Rabon of Brunswick County, who has championed the medical marijuana issue for several years.

The measure, largely similar to a bill that passed the Senate comfortably last year, permits people with one of over a dozen debilitating medical conditions or those with terminal illness or who are in hospice, to use cannabis with a doctor’s express permission.

Ten entities could receive licenses issued by a new commission to grow and process cannabis and sell it at several retail outlets each licensee runs. The state gets payments equal to 10% of monthly revenues.

Social conservatives remain ardently opposed to the bill, saying there’s little evidence to date that cannabis is an effective medical treatment. Bill supporters often focus on how it relieves symptoms.

The future of medical marijuana in North Carolina likely rests this year in the House, which didn’t take up last year’s Senate measure.

