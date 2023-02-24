PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Niners down North Texas in defensive slugfest, 55-49

Charlotte 49ers guard Lu'Cye Patterson scores 15 of his 17 points in the second half as...
Charlotte 49ers guard Lu'Cye Patterson scores 15 of his 17 points in the second half as Charlotte beats North Texas 55-49(WBTV)
By Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Behind a suffocating defensive effort and 15 second half points from sophomore Lu’Cye Patterson, the Charlotte men’s basketball team bested Conference USA heavyweights, North Texas, 55-49, on Thursday night inside Halton Arena.

The win is Charlotte’s (17-11, 8-9 C-USA) second consecutive over the Mean Green (23-6, 14-4 C-USA) from inside Halton Arena after also doing so in March of 2020.

The 49ers defense held North Texas to just 18 made field goals and a 39.1 shooting clip from the field across the evening’s 40 minutes. CLT also limited UNT to a 3-of-13 shooting mark from 3-point range, including 1-of-6 in the second half.

On the offensive end, Charlotte was led by a stellar effort from Patterson who scored 17 points—15 of which came in the second half—on 6-of-10 shooting and a 5-of-6 mark from the charity stripe, while draining his last five free attempts.

With the Niners trailing, 40-34 with just over eight minutes to play, the Minneapolis, Minnesota native scored 12 of Charlotte’s final 21 points to not only help the 49ers retake the lead late, but eventually seal the six-point victory.

Joining the Patterson in double-figures was junior Brice Williams who added in 14 points and five rebounds, including a go-ahead 3-point make with just over four minutes to play, giving the Niners a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Also steady on the offensive end was senior Montre’ Gipson and sophomore Isaiah Folkes who each ended the night with six points on a combined 5-of-10 shooting.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charlotte threw the night’s opening punch in the would-be slug fest, “jumping” out to a 15-5 lead in the contests opening 11 minutes, seeing made field goals from five different Niners.

North Texas slowly chipped away at the 49er advantage using a 15-2 run to take a, 20-17, lead with less than two minutes to play in the opening half, before ultimately heading into the locker room with a 24-22 edge.

Out of the break, the dog fight continued, with the sides trading the lead on a pair of occasions with UNT taking a six-point lead—the largest of the half—with just over eight minutes to play.

Down six and with sophomore Aly Khalifa in foul trouble, Charlotte proceeded to outscore the Mean Green, 21-9, with Patterson leading the charge in the night’s final moments to help the 49ers come out with their 17th win of the 2022-23 campaign.

TAKEOVRE KYE IS DEFINITELY A THING

Sophomore Lu’Cye Patterson has found a new role since coming off the bench over the last three games, scoring in double-figures for a second consecutive game and has turned the ball over zero—yes zero—turnovers.

In his last six games Patterson has recorded 11 assists to just two turnovers, while scoring in double-figures three times and more than seven points in every game.

ONE FROM 900

Charlotte’s win on Thursday marked number 899 for the program. A win in Saturday’s contest with Rice would give the 49ers 900 all-time wins.

Since its inception in 1965-66, Charlotte men’s basketball has accumulated 35 winning seasons, 15 20-win seasons, seven conference tournament titles, four regular season conference championships, 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and a run to the 1977 Final Four.

UP NEXT

Charlotte returns to action for an Alumni Weekend bout with Rice on Saturday afternoon from the Queen City. Tipoff from Halton Arena is set for 4 p.m. ET

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Skyline from WBTV Tower Cam.
Scoop: Charlotte medical provider plans to stop accepting a major health insurance
A vigil was held Tuesday night for Walker Hayes, the 17-year-old killed in a crash Monday on...
Gaston Co. teen’s death leaves ‘Walker-sized’ hole in hearts of loved ones
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Scott Cooper of Speedway Motorsports and North Wilkesboro Speedway updates reporters on...
Crews working to have North Wilkesboro Speedway ready for NASCAR All-Star Weekend
Diana Douglas was killed in a crash in west Charlotte Tuesday night.
‘Life of every party’: Loved ones remember woman killed in Remount Road crash

Latest News

As new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown WILL NOT call plays for the...
New Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown stepping out of his comfort zone
NC State guard Jarkel Joiner scores 29 points as the Wolfpack beat Wake Forest 90-74
Joiner, Burns combine for 50, NC State tops Wake Forest
Love, Bacot lead North Carolina past Notre Dame 63-59
The new coaching staff for the Carolina Panthers is pretty much set as new head coach Frank...
Coming back to Carolina is a full circle moment for Dom Capers