Niners down North Texas in defensive slugfest, 55-49

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Behind a suffocating defensive effort and 15 second half points from sophomore Lu’Cye Patterson, the Charlotte men’s basketball team bested Conference USA heavyweights, North Texas, 55-49, on Thursday night inside Halton Arena.

The win is Charlotte’s (17-11, 8-9 C-USA) second consecutive over the Mean Green (23-6, 14-4 C-USA) from inside Halton Arena after also doing so in March of 2020.

The 49ers defense held North Texas to just 18 made field goals and a 39.1 shooting clip from the field across the evening’s 40 minutes. CLT also limited UNT to a 3-of-13 shooting mark from 3-point range, including 1-of-6 in the second half.

On the offensive end, Charlotte was led by a stellar effort from Patterson who scored 17 points—15 of which came in the second half—on 6-of-10 shooting and a 5-of-6 mark from the charity stripe, while draining his last five free attempts.

With the Niners trailing, 40-34 with just over eight minutes to play, the Minneapolis, Minnesota native scored 12 of Charlotte’s final 21 points to not only help the 49ers retake the lead late, but eventually seal the six-point victory.

Joining the Patterson in double-figures was junior Brice Williams who added in 14 points and five rebounds, including a go-ahead 3-point make with just over four minutes to play, giving the Niners a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Also steady on the offensive end was senior Montre’ Gipson and sophomore Isaiah Folkes who each ended the night with six points on a combined 5-of-10 shooting.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Charlotte threw the night’s opening punch in the would-be slug fest, “jumping” out to a 15-5 lead in the contests opening 11 minutes, seeing made field goals from five different Niners.

North Texas slowly chipped away at the 49er advantage using a 15-2 run to take a, 20-17, lead with less than two minutes to play in the opening half, before ultimately heading into the locker room with a 24-22 edge.

Out of the break, the dog fight continued, with the sides trading the lead on a pair of occasions with UNT taking a six-point lead—the largest of the half—with just over eight minutes to play.

Down six and with sophomore Aly Khalifa in foul trouble, Charlotte proceeded to outscore the Mean Green, 21-9, with Patterson leading the charge in the night’s final moments to help the 49ers come out with their 17th win of the 2022-23 campaign.

TAKEOVRE KYE IS DEFINITELY A THING

Sophomore Lu’Cye Patterson has found a new role since coming off the bench over the last three games, scoring in double-figures for a second consecutive game and has turned the ball over zero—yes zero—turnovers.

In his last six games Patterson has recorded 11 assists to just two turnovers, while scoring in double-figures three times and more than seven points in every game.

ONE FROM 900

Charlotte’s win on Thursday marked number 899 for the program. A win in Saturday’s contest with Rice would give the 49ers 900 all-time wins.

Since its inception in 1965-66, Charlotte men’s basketball has accumulated 35 winning seasons, 15 20-win seasons, seven conference tournament titles, four regular season conference championships, 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and a run to the 1977 Final Four.

UP NEXT

Charlotte returns to action for an Alumni Weekend bout with Rice on Saturday afternoon from the Queen City. Tipoff from Halton Arena is set for 4 p.m. ET

