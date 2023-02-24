PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
N.C. insurance billionaire indicted on new business fraud charges

Greg Lindberg faces second indictment, in addition to bribery case
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg has been indicted a second time by a federal grand jury, this time on charges alleging he committed fraud with his insurance companies.(Photo provided to WBTV (custom credit) | Photo provided to WBTV)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Billionaire insurance magnate Greg Lindberg has been indicted again by a federal grand jury. This second indictment is for charges related to alleged fraud Lindberg and his employees carried out through his network of insurance companies.

A grand jury indicted Lindberg on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and two charges related to false statements about his business.

The indictment, handed down Thursday but made public on Friday by the Western District of North Carolina, comes after FBI agents spent years combing through his company’s financial records.

Previous: Federal prosecutors allege Lindberg, employees conspired to defraud N.C. Dept. of Insurance

Lindberg was indicted in 2019 in a public corruption case, along with two political operatives and then-N.C. Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes, a former congressman. In that case, Lindberg was accused of trying to bribe Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey for favorable regulatory rulings on Lindberg’s insurance companies.

Hayes pleaded guilty but was later pardoned by then-President Donald Trump. Lindberg was convicted in the corruption case in 2020 but that conviction was later overturned. Federal prosecutors plan to re-try that case.

Thursday’s indictment in the business fraud case comes after two top employees in Lindberg’s insurance companies pleaded guilty.

WBTV first reported that a Lindberg employee pleaded guilty in December. A second employee pleaded guilty in January and entered into a cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors.

