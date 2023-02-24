PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC House Speaker Tim Moore in car crash Thursday night

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) was involved in a car crash Thursday night.
House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) was involved in a car crash Thursday night.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:58 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore and another state representative were involved in a car crash Thursday night.

According to WRAL, Moore and Rep. David Willis were returning to Raleigh from Wilson after a few events, when the vehicle they were traveling in was “rammed from behind several times.” Neither of them was injured.

General Assembly police and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash. Authorities are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Skyline from WBTV Tower Cam.
Scoop: Charlotte medical provider plans to stop accepting a major health insurance
A Charlotte man was killed by a lawn tractor in Lake Wylie on Wednesday.
Man killed by lawn tractor in Lake Wylie
Scott Cooper of Speedway Motorsports and North Wilkesboro Speedway updates reporters on...
Crews working to have North Wilkesboro Speedway ready for NASCAR All-Star Weekend
The crash closed the two right lanes of I-485 Inner near Wilkinson Boulevard.
Lanes reopened after school bus crash on I-485 in Charlotte
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders

Latest News

PREVIEW - Salvage Cars And What You Need To Know
Tester manages 80 employees throughout six divisions.
Chris Tester accepts permanent public works director role with City of Salisbury
The event was held at the Great Wolf Lodge Conference Center.
Officers honored for actions at Concord Police Foundation’s annual fundraiser
Durham billionaire Greg Lindberg has been indicted a second time by a federal grand jury, this...
N.C. insurance billionaire indicted on new business fraud charges
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
LIVE: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh to face 2nd day of cross-examination