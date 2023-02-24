PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man arrested after leading vehicle chase, shooting at deputies in York County

The suspect fired at deputies after they deployed stop sticks in Rock Hill.
Samuel DeCarlos Watson
Samuel DeCarlos Watson(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after he led York County on a 15-mile chase through multiple towns and fired shots at them late Wednesday night.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Samuel DeCarlos Watson led deputies through Clover, York and Rock Hill before they deployed stop sticks to disable his vehicle.

After hitting the stop sticks, deputies said Watson fired a gun out the window of his vehicle while continuing to drive away, evading deputies while steering into oncoming traffic.

The chase ended when Watson turned into a field off of Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill, where he continued to drive until a deputy struck his vehicle and he crashed into a tree.

Following the crash, Watson jumped out of his vehicle and began to run.

He was located approximately 30 minutes later on the front porch of a home on Allison Circle.

Deputies arrested Watson at the home without further incident.

“We are fortunate no deputies or citizens were seriously hurt or even killed due to this person’s reckless behavior,” Sheriff Kevin Tolson said. “The outstanding team work and restraint by our deputies should be commended to take this dangerous person into custody before this incident escalated further.”

Watson is charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension, and use of license plates on other than the vehicle issued.

He is being held at the York County Detention Center, and could face additional charges.

