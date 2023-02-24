PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Juvenile arrested after making violent threats toward Hickory schools

A juvenile suspect was arrested after making violent threats to Hickory Public Schools.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile has been arrested after they allegedly made violent threats toward schools in Catawba County.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the suspect made threatening messages to Hickory Public Schools on Monday.

Following the threats, schools within the district were placed on lockdown, and officers responded to each school to ensure that the campuses were secure.

Investigators found no immediate threat to students or staff.

On Wednesday, authorities secured a juvenile petition for the suspect’s arrest.

They were arrested and charged with felony communication of a threat of mass violence on educational property.

The juvenile suspect is currently in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice and is scheduled to appear in Catawba County District Court on Friday.

Police are unable to release the suspect’s name due to their age.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information in this case, is encouraged to contact Sgt. G. Clark at pgclark@hickorync.gov or call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.

