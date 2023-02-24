‘It’s not worth it’: Group speaks out against youth violence after recent homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD arrested 18-year-old Gerry Martez Burns Jr. in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting this past Sunday.

Burns is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to police.

It has become clear from tracking homicides this year in Charlotte, it does not discriminate by age. Two teens killed since the start of the year and two others in jail for it.

“It’s not worth it,” Greg Jackson, the founder and executive director of Heal Charlotte, said. “If you value it up, if you add it up to everything else that is going on in your life, it is not worth it to throw your life away, take somebody’s life [and] end up in jail.”

Nonprofits against violence are calling for change in Charlotte, especially among our youth.

“It hurts me, and it saddens me, saddens the community that we lost a young man,” Jackson said.

The Heal Charlotte founder is hurting for the young victims of gun violence.

17-year-old Jayden Blackmon had his life taken in a drive-by shooting this past weekend.

“The integrity of the community has to change, we just have to be zero tolerance when it comes to these violence situations against our youth, against anybody, but especially against our youth,” Jackson said. “Prayers to the family of the young man that got arrested because they lost a son too.”

Jackson works with the youth in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and has a theory on what’s leading to an increase in crime.

“It’s just the access to guns, the availability of guns inside of our neighborhood, it’s just taking extreme measures on them,” Jackson said. “They can get it faster than money, faster than food, you know that access and we’ve got to find a way to cut that access off.”

The city of Charlotte has already witnessed 16 homicides so far this year.

Jackson believes action from the government and community needs to happen now.

“I’m praying that everybody involved will be able to think and have more empathy as we’re addressing gun violence prevention and let’s get ahead of it, let’s get ahead of it,” he said.

He also has a message for the youth, who may be on the verge of violence.

“You have so much potential and so much ahead of you,” Jackson said. “Take advantage of it, and I’d like to tell the youth it’s not worth it, there’s so much more you could be doing.”

Heal Charlotte believes the keys to addressing youth violence begins with communities standing against it, the local government investing in groups to curb violence and mentorship.

Most importantly, Jackson said youth in our community need to understand violence is not the answer.

