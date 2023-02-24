PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘It’s not worth it’: Group speaks out against youth violence after recent homicide

Greg Jackson is the director of Heal Charlotte and is pleading for youth violence to stop.
A 17-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting in Charlotte this past weekend.
By Lowell Rose
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD arrested 18-year-old Gerry Martez Burns Jr. in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting this past Sunday.

Burns is charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, according to police.

It has become clear from tracking homicides this year in Charlotte, it does not discriminate by age. Two teens killed since the start of the year and two others in jail for it.

“It’s not worth it,” Greg Jackson, the founder and executive director of Heal Charlotte, said. “If you value it up, if you add it up to everything else that is going on in your life, it is not worth it to throw your life away, take somebody’s life [and] end up in jail.”

Nonprofits against violence are calling for change in Charlotte, especially among our youth.

“It hurts me, and it saddens me, saddens the community that we lost a young man,” Jackson said.

The Heal Charlotte founder is hurting for the young victims of gun violence.

17-year-old Jayden Blackmon had his life taken in a drive-by shooting this past weekend.

“The integrity of the community has to change, we just have to be zero tolerance when it comes to these violence situations against our youth, against anybody, but especially against our youth,” Jackson said. “Prayers to the family of the young man that got arrested because they lost a son too.”

Jackson works with the youth in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and has a theory on what’s leading to an increase in crime.

“It’s just the access to guns, the availability of guns inside of our neighborhood, it’s just taking extreme measures on them,” Jackson said. “They can get it faster than money, faster than food, you know that access and we’ve got to find a way to cut that access off.”

The city of Charlotte has already witnessed 16 homicides so far this year.

Jackson believes action from the government and community needs to happen now.

“I’m praying that everybody involved will be able to think and have more empathy as we’re addressing gun violence prevention and let’s get ahead of it, let’s get ahead of it,” he said.

He also has a message for the youth, who may be on the verge of violence.

“You have so much potential and so much ahead of you,” Jackson said. “Take advantage of it, and I’d like to tell the youth it’s not worth it, there’s so much more you could be doing.”

Heal Charlotte believes the keys to addressing youth violence begins with communities standing against it, the local government investing in groups to curb violence and mentorship.

Most importantly, Jackson said youth in our community need to understand violence is not the answer.

Related: Atrium Health explores solutions as gun violence overwhelms hospital, community

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Skyline from WBTV Tower Cam.
Scoop: Charlotte medical provider plans to stop accepting a major health insurance
A vigil was held Tuesday night for Walker Hayes, the 17-year-old killed in a crash Monday on...
Gaston Co. teen’s death leaves ‘Walker-sized’ hole in hearts of loved ones
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Scott Cooper of Speedway Motorsports and North Wilkesboro Speedway updates reporters on...
Crews working to have North Wilkesboro Speedway ready for NASCAR All-Star Weekend
Diana Douglas was killed in a crash in west Charlotte Tuesday night.
‘Life of every party’: Loved ones remember woman killed in Remount Road crash

Latest News

Burton Mincey Jr.
Chester County man charged with dogfighting, mistreatment of animals, warrant says
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Police arrested a person who led them on a chase through Charlotte before crashing on Thursday...
Wanted suspect arrested after ramming police car, leading chase into west Charlotte
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
Day 28: Search for missing boater, Tyler Doyle, hits 4-week mark