First Alert Weather Day: Rain, cooler temps move in tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Big changes ahead for the weekend with rain and a drop in temperatures.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Increasing clouds, PM rain

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Scattered showers, cool and wet

Another breezy and warm day with high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Rain will move in later this evening with overnight temperatures falling to the upper 40s.

Rain will continue into Saturday morning, becoming scattered during the afternoon as rain chances taper off. While the evening will be drier, there will be a risk of mist/drizzle with overcast skies. High temperatures will be significantly cooler in the lower 50s.

After breaking a record high temperature yesterday, Saturday is going to feel a lot more like winter!



Temperatures will rebound quickly by Sunday😅 pic.twitter.com/pOJVP3JZtO — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) February 24, 2023

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies with only spotty showers in the forecast. High temperatures will warm back up to nearly 70 degrees. Monday will bring even warmer high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

