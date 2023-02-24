First Alert Weather Day in place as showers threaten Friday night, Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will get a brief break from the unseasonably warm conditions this weekend as high pressure to our north ushers in some cooler air. Along with the cool down, chances for rain will linger into Saturday.

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Showers then mostly cloudy, cooler.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, mild then a few PM showers possible.

Monday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer.

After a day of sunshine and mild temperatures we are gearing up for some wet weather this evening into the first half of the weekend. Expect increasing clouds for this evening with passing showers at times.

Rain chances Friday night into Saturday. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Scattered showers can be expected for the overnight with lows in the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers mainly during the AM hours. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy and damp with highs in the 50s.

Mild temperatures will return for Sunday. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers in the afternoon otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday is looking warmer. There will be more clouds than sunshine into the afternoon, but highs will still warm into the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Next Thursday and Friday, the chances for rain will return with a disturbance tracking east out of the southern Plains. Highs on Thursday will climb into the lower 70s and the mid 60s on Friday.

Have a wonderful weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

