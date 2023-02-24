Police investigating string of home break-ins in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers are investigating a string of break-ins that have happened in south Charlotte.

According to police, homes have been the target. Since July, there have been at least 13 reported break-ins in the area.

Piper Glen is one of the areas that has been impacted the most.

CMPD listens to the priorities of the communities it serves. A recent example: residents contacted CMPD about break-ins that may have been related in the South & Providence Divisions. There have been at least 13 since July. On Tuesday, CMPD hosted a public meeting to address it. pic.twitter.com/3wIBVVz3e1 — CMPD News (@CMPD) February 24, 2023

“Lately, it seems like every day or every other day that there are either burglaries there’s car break ins or there’s yard implements taken,” Piper Glen resident Thom Lally said.

He said he personally knows someone who had their home broken into. In that case, he said nothing was taken.

Still, he said there is some uneasiness in the neighborhood.

“A little bit nervous, I moved here from Plaza Midwood where there was a bit more crime,” Lally said. “I did add a new system security in our house which we never had, just to be on the safe side.”

“I think, you know, having awareness to and looking out for our neighbors just being I think just more aware that there may be, you know, suspects, more available in our neighborhoods now than in the past,” he said.

Earlier this week, CMPD held a community meeting to address the concerns from neighbors.

”It was very, very well received,” Lally said. “You know, I think they’re doing all they can and just I think it’s awareness to.”

On social media, CMPD posted several burglary prevention tips. They include utilizing deadbolts, installing window locks, having good exterior lighting and notifying neighbors you trust when going out of town so they can pick up your mail or packages.

Another tip that may seem routine, but can be easily forgotten, is to make sure your home alarm is properly working.

Note: WBTV has reached out to CMPD for information that was released during the meeting. As of Friday night, we have not received a response.

