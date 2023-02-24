Chase ends in crash in Mint Hill, deputies find child in car

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) – A chase between Union County deputies and a driver ended along Bain School Road between Interstate 485 and Lawyers Road in Mint Hill early Friday morning.

Deputies say a Union County Sheriff’s detective attempted to a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of N.C. Highway 218 and Russell Road. As the detective activated his emergency lights and siren, the driver wouldn’t stop and was going up to 90 miles an hour, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say the pursuit from Highway 218 went for several miles, eventually ending off Bain School Road. It was here that the driver lost control and the car was launched into a field.

That car left a huge crater in the grass before it was lodged feet deeper into the field.

The vehicle was absolutely demolished, and beer cans could be seen in the shattered windshield.

There was a heavy police presence on Bain School Road. Deputies say they were shocked to find a child had been a passenger in the car.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 7-year-old was the driver’s child and both were being treated for injuries that weren’t thought to be serious.

Investigators say they were concerned there might be other victims who may have been ejected so they called out the K-9 unit to search the scene. No one else was found.

Union County Sheriff’s Lt. James Maye says deputies were not aware there was a child in the car when the chase happened.

According to deputies, the driver will face numerous criminal offenses for his actions, including felony flee to elude, child abuse and driving while impaired.

