Catawba County woman wins $1M prize off $10 scratch-off ticket

The ticket was bought at a store in Statesville.
Woman wins lottery
Woman wins lottery(NC Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Maiden woman took a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million cash prize.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Sherri Burch bought her lucky $1,000,000 Bankroll ticket from Countryside Food Mart located on Salisbury Road in Statesville.

At lottery headquarters, Burch had to decide whether to receive her prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

Lottery officials said Burch chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000, which after state and federal tax withholdings came out to be an amount of $427,503.

