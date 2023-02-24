PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
160-mile-an-hour chase through two counties on I-85 results in arrest, gun seizure

A deputy was also assaulted while making the arrest, according to a report.
Byron Lance Allman, 19, was charged.
By David Whisenant
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A high-speed chase on Interstate 85 through Rowan and Cabarrus counties resulted in an alleged assault on a deputy and a seized firearm.

According to a report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Thursday, Feb. 23, at approximately 11:30 a.m. A sheriff`s deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a Suzuki 3GR1000 Sport Motorcycle for a motor vehicle violation on I-85 South near Peeler Road.

Deputies say the driver of the Suzuki, identified as Byron Lance Allman, failed to stop and then led the deputy on a pursuit, reaching speeds in excess of 160 mph.

The pursuit led into Cabarrus County where it ended on Clemmons Court in Kannapolis at an apartment complex.

According to the report, it was there that Allman rammed the deputy and his patrol car door with the Suzuki as the deputy was exiting his patrol vehicle to take Allman into custody.

The deputy subdued Allman and placed him in custody after a short struggle. A 9mm handgun, which was concealed in the suspect’s clothing, was reportedly recovered.

Allman is a convicted felon due to a prior felony flee-to-elude case in 2022 in Rowan County. The Suzuki was found to have two aftermarket tuning devices installed and various racing modifications.

Allman was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, damaging government property, carrying a concealed gun, resist obstruct delay, and failure to display a registration plate.

Allman was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a secured $95,000 bond pending his next court date of Friday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m. in Rowan County District Criminal Court in Salisbury.

Investigators said the Suzuki motorcycle was seized pursuant to North Carolina`s “Run You`re Done” doctrine to be sold at auction to benefit the school board.

