Wanted suspect arrested after ramming police car, leading chase into west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was arrested Thursday afternoon after they allegedly led police on a chase through Uptown before crashing in west Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), officers initiated a traffic stop just before 4 p.m.

Police said that as an officer was pulling in front of the suspect’s vehicle and began to get out of the patrol car, the suspect rammed the police car and fled the area.

Officers began a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, following them through Uptown before the suspect crashed on West Morehead Street between Greenland Avenue and Wilkinson Boulevard.

After taking the suspect into custody, officers determined that the suspect had two outstanding warrants, and found two guns inside the vehicle, including an assault rifle.

The crash area remains closed as an investigation continues.

