Talented boy who likes math, science in search of a Forever Family

In Raymond's free time, he likes to read and be outdoors.
Raymond plans to bring a lot of love and excitement to a home, and hopefully that home will do the same.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Raymond is a kid who likes math, science, and pretty much everything. He is in orchestra right now and plays the Viola.

In Raymond’s free time, he likes to read and be outdoors. When Eric Thomas, a child advocate, asked Raymond, “does he think of a Forever Family? Or does he know what a Forever Family is?” Raymond responded with the most heartfelt message:

“A Forever Family is someone that you know you can depend on, will take care of you no matter what, will hug you no matter what.”

Raymond plans to bring a lot of love and excitement to a home, and hopefully that home will do the same.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to their website.

