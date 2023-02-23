PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Run Jen Run 5K returns for 11th year to benefit cancer patients and their families

This year’s race will be held on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Symphony Park.
By Luke Tucker
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The 11th annual Run Jen Run 5K and Festival is happening this weekend in south Charlotte, as the Go Jen Go Foundation continues to raise money for breast cancer patients and their families.

The run will get kicked off on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Symphony Park in SouthPark.

WBTV’s own Molly Grantham will be emceeing the event, and former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas will also be in attendance.

In 2022, Go Jen Go supported 298 breast cancer patients and gave out over $189,000 in grants. Right now, the foundation is continuing to serve more than 70 families per month.

Anyone interested in running or walking the event, or volunteering to work it, can sign up or donate here.

