Rock Hill police searching for man last seen in January

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police are searching for a man last seen almost a month ago.

Jeremy Van Tran has been missing since Jan. 28, according to police.

He was last seen near WillowBrook Avenue.

He is described as a 27-year-old male standing about 6″ and weighing around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 803-329-7293 or 803-325-2554.

