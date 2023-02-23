PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Rock Hill police searching for man last seen in January

He was last seen near WillowBrook Avenue.
Jeremy Van Tran was last seen January 28.
Jeremy Van Tran was last seen January 28.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police are searching for a man last seen almost a month ago.

Jeremy Van Tran has been missing since Jan. 28, according to police.

He was last seen near WillowBrook Avenue.

He is described as a 27-year-old male standing about 6″ and weighing around 185 pounds.

Anyone with information should call 803-329-7293 or 803-325-2554.

Watch continuous live news coverage below.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Skyline from WBTV Tower Cam.
Scoop: Charlotte medical provider plans to stop accepting a major health insurance
A vigil was held Tuesday night for Walker Hayes, the 17-year-old killed in a crash Monday on...
Gaston Co. teen’s death leaves ‘Walker-sized’ hole in hearts of loved ones
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida
Russell Martini has been indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly kidnapping and...
NY man indicted after allegedly stalking, kidnapping Charlotte woman

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh, center, who is facing murder charges in the 2021 deaths of his wife and youngest...
LIVE: Day 23: Alex Murdaugh could testify in his own defense as end of case looms
Crash snarls traffic on I-77 near Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte
Traffic is backed up on I-77 North near Woodlawn Road.
Crash snarls traffic on I-77 near Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte
A missing person flyer is in a Union County business window as the search continues for...
Reward offered to find missing Union County woman