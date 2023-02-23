PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Reward offered to find missing Union County woman

Alison Thomas was last seen on Feb. 13 in the Marshville area.
By Ron Lee
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Union County family is looking for any information they can find after a woman disappeared in the small town of Marshville.

It’s been nearly a week since anyone has heard from Alison Thomas. Deputies are searching for her, but so far there’s been no word on where she is or what happened to her.

Signs, pictures and desperate pleas are in just about every window and store in Oakboro as the town and family members desperately search for Thomas.

The 37-year-old was last seen on Feb. 13 in the area of Flint Ridge Road in Marshville, amidst hundreds of acres of farmland.

“It’s a daunting task,” Deputy Chief Tony Underwood with the Union County Sheriff’s Office said of the search efforts. “We’re looking for every piece of information out there.”

Underwood said authorities jumped on the case as soon as they learned Thomas was missing, but several days had passed between when she was last seen and when her disappearance was reported to investigators.

“There’s a period of four days where we don’t know where she was [or] if she’s safe,” Underwood said.

Investigators are continuing to search for missing 37-year-old Alison Thomas.

While investigators and the community continue the search, Thomas’ family members said their focus right now is doing their best to hold each other up in what has been a difficult time.

Several people are expected to gather around 9 a.m. Thursday at the Food Lion along Alonzo Road in Oakboro to go search land nearby for Alison Thomas. The search party was organized via Facebook.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas is asked to call 911 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

Union County Crime Stoppers are offering up to a $5,000 reward to anyone who can provide information that helps locate the missing woman.

