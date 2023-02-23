Record watch: Thursday’s high temperatures set to hit low 80s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’re on record watch for Thursday, as these unseasonable temperatures are expected to climb even higher.

The day is starting warm, with temperatures in the 60s. It will also be a windy start.

Thursday’s high is forecast to hit 82 degrees, which would break the daily record of 79 degrees from 2018 and tie the monthly record from 2011.

Our better chance for rain is on Saturday, the next First Alert Weather Day, when temperatures will also drop.

