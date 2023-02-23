Record temperatures, gusty winds on tap for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – As we’ve been talking about all week, we’ll be seriously challenging records in Charlotte today.

Today: Gusty winds, record warm

Friday: First Alert Weather Day, late rain risk

Saturday: Starts wet and cold, slowly improves

FIRST ALERT: Windy & very warm today around the #CLT area with record-challenging high temperatures not far from 80°. There is a small shower risk today as well, mainly in the mountains & Foothills, but perhaps even one late in the day near CLT. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/hnlmZZ1UGL — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 23, 2023

The record high temperature for the day is 79 degrees, set back in 2018. I’m forecasting highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and I suspect Charlotte will be close to the all-time February record of 82 degrees set in 2011 late today.

On top of the warm weather, there will be wind gusts over 25 mph throughout the day and there’s a small shower risk, especially across the mountains and Foothills.

FIRST ALERT: Not just unseasonably warm, but windy as well today around the #CLT area. Gusts over 25 mph will be common from late morning thru the late afternoon hours. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/uEVsbA7OVq — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 23, 2023

Patchy clouds and mild again tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but there will be more clouds around and there’s a growing concern for some afternoon showers. With rain in the forecast for late Friday and Friday night, I’ve declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day.

Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. It probably won't rain until late in the day, but showers will be around & the evening hours look very wet. With the earlier start, the rain now may end earlier around #CLT on Saturday. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/5JtDjKHNOb — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 23, 2023

All of the warm weather comes to a screeching halt at the start of the weekend, as morning rain and colder temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Saturday, so it’s also a First Alert Weather Day.

With the earlier start of the rain Friday evening, it does appear as if most of the rain Saturday will fall during the morning and midday hours, so perhaps we’ll dry out for the afternoon/evening.

Saturday is still a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY around the #CLT area, but there are some signals now pointing to much lower rain chances Saturday after lunch. Still looks damp, cloudy & chilly - 50s - but maybe not so wet. Fingers crossed! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/lk01mcIgHX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) February 23, 2023

We’ll break out of the clouds and warm back up into at least the upper 60s Sunday afternoon and next week will bring warm 70s back to the forecast.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

