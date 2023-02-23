PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Record temperatures, gusty winds on tap for Thursday

The record high temperature for the day is 79 degrees, set back in 2018.
The day is starting warm, with temperatures in the 60s. It will also be a windy start.
By Al Conklin
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – As we’ve been talking about all week, we’ll be seriously challenging records in Charlotte today.

  • Today: Gusty winds, record warm
  • Friday: First Alert Weather Day, late rain risk
  • Saturday: Starts wet and cold, slowly improves

The record high temperature for the day is 79 degrees, set back in 2018. I’m forecasting highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s, and I suspect Charlotte will be close to the all-time February record of 82 degrees set in 2011 late today.

On top of the warm weather, there will be wind gusts over 25 mph throughout the day and there’s a small shower risk, especially across the mountains and Foothills.

Patchy clouds and mild again tonight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday will still be warm with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, but there will be more clouds around and there’s a growing concern for some afternoon showers. With rain in the forecast for late Friday and Friday night, I’ve declared Friday a First Alert Weather Day.

All of the warm weather comes to a screeching halt at the start of the weekend, as morning rain and colder temperatures in the 50s are forecast for Saturday, so it’s also a First Alert Weather Day.

With the earlier start of the rain Friday evening, it does appear as if most of the rain Saturday will fall during the morning and midday hours, so perhaps we’ll dry out for the afternoon/evening.

We’ll break out of the clouds and warm back up into at least the upper 60s Sunday afternoon and next week will bring warm 70s back to the forecast.

Hope you have a day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

