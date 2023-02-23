Record-challenging heat today before cold front brings First Alert Weather Day Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The spring-like warmth is here for today, but cooler air and rain chances will return by the end of the week.

Today : Isolated shower, windy, & warm

Friday : Increasing clouds, afternoon showers

Saturday : AM rain then mostly cloudy, cooler

Sunday: Partly sunny, mild

The upper-level ridge of high pressure impacting the southeast will help to push high temperatures into record territory this afternoon. For the balance of today there will be a chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect windy and very warm conditions with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next few hours (First Alert Weather)

Tonight, a few isolated showers will be possible early. The overnight looks partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A slow-moving cold front will increase chances for rain Friday afternoon through the first half of Saturday. With the cloud cover and showers at times, Friday will be wet and not as warm with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Rain will continue into the morning hours of Saturday; afternoon highs will be much cooler in the lower 50s.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

A few stray showers will be possible on Sunday otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

Mild temperatures will quickly return next week. A few scattered showers will be possible on Monday; highs will climb into the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the low to mid-70s.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

