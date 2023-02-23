New Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown stepping out of his comfort zone

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As new Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, Thomas Brown WILL NOT call plays for the Panthers to start this season.

Say what???

Isn’t that what a offensive coordinator is suppose to do?

In theory yes, but new head coach Frank Reich has a long history of calling plays in the NFL (quite successful at it as well) and will do that here to start this season.

On Tuesday, Reich stated at one point, he will turn those duties over to Brown, who will be a major voice in the offensive meeting rooms helping to collaborate on the offensive game plan each week.

So if Brown is not calling plays, why leave the Los Angeles Rams where he was assistant head coach, won a Super Bowl while in that position in 2021, and pretty comfortable with life?

“I’m always trying to run from comfort,” said coach Brown. “I think it is easy to sit in my comfort zone and do what I have always done, but I always seek the growth. Unfortunately, growth and comfort don’t exist in the same place. I wish it did sometimes, but I enjoy the challenge. I enjoy being stressed and strained, but also getting results. Excuses don’t matter, nobody cares, and just finding the best way to get that done.”

Brown is originally from Tucker, GA so this move back to the east coast brings him closer to home and to his parents.

Brown and Reich do not have a previous working relationship which goes against the norm in most coaching hire situation especially at the offensive coordinator position.

“It shows the commitment from the organizational stand point that it’s about doing what’s best and not what’s most comfortable,” said coach Brown. “So finding the best qualified coaches and not falling into the mold of always hiring recycled coaches, but getting outside of your network of coaches and giving the opportunity to visit and talk about that role.”

Coach Brown does have his philosophy on how he would run an offense. Being physical (running the ball) is a big part of that philosophy. He is a former running back in the NFL so no surprise there, but the results are the only thing that matter. Getting the win by any means necessary is the ultimate goal in Brown’s playbook.

“Balance doesn’t always mean 50/50 from a run-pass standpoint. It means, win the football game. Stats are awesome, but the number one goal is winning football games. If we got to throw it 40 times to win or run it 40 times to win. It’s all based on our collaborative effort when it comes to offense, defense, and special teams.”

