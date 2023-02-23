Man killed by lawn tractor in Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte man was killed by a lawn tractor in Lake Wylie on Wednesday.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kim Chea was working at a home off Squirrel Lane when the tractor overturned.

Chea became trapped and died at the scene.

The coroner’s office is investigating with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

