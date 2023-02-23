PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Man killed by lawn tractor in Lake Wylie

He was working at a home off Squirrel Lane when it happened, the county coroner said.
A Charlotte man was killed by a lawn tractor in Lake Wylie on Wednesday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A Charlotte man was killed by a lawn tractor in Lake Wylie on Wednesday.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, Kim Chea was working at a home off Squirrel Lane when the tractor overturned.

Chea became trapped and died at the scene.

The coroner’s office is investigating with the York County Sheriff’s Office.

