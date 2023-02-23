Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting that killed Charlotte teen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in the drive-by shooting that killed a 17-year-old in northwest Charlotte Sunday afternoon.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 18-year-old Gerry Martez Burns was arrested just before 12:30 a.m. Thursday. He was charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Jayden Blackmon, who standing outside with a group of people when he was shot.

He was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

According to police, the shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Lynn Street in the Ravenwood Hills neighborhood, which is just off Freedom Drive.

The shooting was the 16th homicide in Charlotte in 2023.

