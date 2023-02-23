PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Deputies: SC inmate called in bomb threat during Murdaugh trial

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man is being charged after a bomb threat was called in to the courthouse earlier this month.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says a man is being charged after a bomb threat was called in to the courthouse earlier this month.

Deputies say Joey Coleman, 32, who is currently in custody at the Ridgeland Correctional Institute, called the Colleton County courthouse around 12 p.m. on Feb. 8. Coleman reportedly told courthouse personnel there was a “bomb in the judge’s chamber.”

People in the courtroom for the Murdaugh murder trial were evacuated shortly after the call.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and detectives with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office worked to identify the anonymous caller, the sheriff’s office said. The SLED Bomb Squad searched the courthouse, and no threats or devices were located.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says no connection has been identified between Coleman and Murdaugh or the trial.

Coleman faces felony charges for the phone call bomb threat.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte Skyline from WBTV Tower Cam.
Scoop: Charlotte medical provider plans to stop accepting a major health insurance
A vigil was held Tuesday night for Walker Hayes, the 17-year-old killed in a crash Monday on...
Gaston Co. teen’s death leaves ‘Walker-sized’ hole in hearts of loved ones
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Three people are dead, including a TV news employee who was killed covering an earlier shooting...
Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida
Diana Douglas was killed in a crash in west Charlotte Tuesday night.
‘Life of every party’: Loved ones remember woman killed in Remount Road crash

Latest News

Gerry Martez Burns was charged with murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that killed a...
Man arrested for deadly drive-by shooting that killed Charlotte teen
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
LIVE: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Arrest made in deadly Charlotte drive-by shooting
Arrest made in deadly Charlotte drive-by shooting
Search grows for missing Union County woman
Search grows for missing Union County woman
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
Day 28: Search for missing boater, Tyler Doyle, hits one-month mark