Day 23: Will Alex Murdaugh take the stand in his own defense?

By Patrick Phillips, Steven Ardary, Cameron Bopp and Jeffrey Collins
Updated: 2 hours ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys have not yet said whether their client will take the witness stand as they prepare to wrap up their defense this week.

Murdaugh is on trial for the June 7, 2021, murders of his wife, Maggie; and the couple’s youngest son, Paul, at their hunting property in rural Colleton County.

Judge Clifton Newman has not yet ruled on the defense’s request to prevent the state from questioning Murdaugh about his alleged financial crimes.

The live blog will be added in this space when court reconvenes Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

If Murdaugh, 54, were to take the stand, it would allow him to explain some of the evidence prosecutors presented.

For example, Murdaugh told police he wasn’t at his Colleton County home in the hours before the killings, but several witnesses said they heard his voice on video taken from the dog kennels there just minutes before his wife and son were shot. Their bodies were found near the kennels.

READ RECAP: Expert points out perceived flaws in Murdaugh investigation

Murdaugh also could respond to his sister-in-law’s testimony that he didn’t appear scared in the weeks after the slayings even as other family members were worried that they, too, were potential targets.

Testifying also could come with risks.

Defendants who choose to do so sometimes give jurors evidence of their guilt.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

For Murdaugh, he could open himself up to questions about some of the roughly 100 other charges he is awaiting trial for. Those include allegations that he stole millions from clients and others.

Defense attorney Jim Griffin argued Wednesday morning that since this trial was about the murder charges, that should be the topic of questioning Murdaugh faces, not the financial crimes.

However, the state has argued that the financial crimes are relevant because they were a motive for the two killings. They allege Murdaugh committed the murders to delay the pending revelation of the financial crimes to buy himself time to replace missing money.

Murdaugh has maintained from the beginning that he had nothing to do with the killings.

He faces 30 years to life if convicted of murder.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

