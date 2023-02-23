Crash snarls traffic on I-77 near Woodlawn Road in south Charlotte
Medic said crews are on the scene with two possible patients to be taken to the hospital.
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash is causing bumper-to-bumper traffic on a portion of Interstate 77 in south Charlotte.
Traffic is moving very slowly at 7 a.m. on the northbound side of I-77 from Interstate 485 up to Woodlawn Road.
Medic said one person was treated for minor injuries and taken to Atrium CMC Main.
