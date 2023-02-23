PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
School bus crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 in Charlotte

The crash happened on I-485 Inner near Exit 9 at Wilkinson Boulevard.
The crash closed the two right lanes of I-485 Inner near Wilkinson Boulevard.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a school activity bus currently has multiple lanes closed on I-485 in west Charlotte.

The crash happened on I-485 Inner near Exit 9 at Wilkinson Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The incident has shut down the right two lanes in the area.

Currently, there is no word on potential injuries.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 5 p.m.

