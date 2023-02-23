School bus crash closes multiple lanes on I-85 in Charlotte
The crash happened on I-485 Inner near Exit 9 at Wilkinson Boulevard.
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash involving a school activity bus currently has multiple lanes closed on I-485 in west Charlotte.
The crash happened on I-485 Inner near Exit 9 at Wilkinson Boulevard just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The incident has shut down the right two lanes in the area.
Currently, there is no word on potential injuries.
The crash is expected to be cleared by 5 p.m.
Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.
Watch below for continuous live news coverage.
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.