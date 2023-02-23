PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Chester County man charged with dogfighting, mistreatment of animals, warrant says

Investigators found evidence of organized dogfighting at the man’s property.
Burton Mincey Jr.
Burton Mincey Jr.(Chester County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chester County man has been arrested and charged after his role in a dogfighting ring, warrants say.

According to the warrant provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), on Feb. 14, 52-year-old Burton Lashawn Mincey Jr. was discovered to be in possession of a pitbull for purposes of “fighting or baiting.”

A search warrant of Mincey’s property revealed evidence of organized dogfighting, including dogs with scarring, strength-building and conditioning equipment and substances, and bloody carpet that had been covered up.

The execution of the search warrant also led investigators to find scales and large chains fixed to car axles.

Mincey is being charged with 15 counts of dogfighting, seven counts of misdemeanor ill treatment of animals, and four counts of felony ill treatment of animals.

He was booked at the Chester County Detention Center following his arrest.

Detention center records show that he was released on Feb. 16, two days after he was booked.

