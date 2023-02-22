PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say

Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if the death needs further investigation.(Vincent_St_Thomas/Getty Images via Canva)
By KSNB Local4 and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) – A worker in Nebraska was killed on the job Monday morning when he became trapped in a laser cutting machine, police said.

According to Kearney Police Lt. Derek Luke, first responders were called to MACH 1 Manufacturing at about 5:45 a.m. for reports of a man trapped in a machine.

Luke said when officers arrived, the worker had already died from his injuries.

The worker has been identified as 50-year-old Greg Geist.

MACH 1 Manufacturing provides cutting services, including tube, waterjet and laser cutting, according to the company’s website.

Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if the death needs further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grant Gardner, 18, was charged.
One charged after high speed chase on I-85 in Cabarrus, Rowan, Davidson counties
Kara Ann Johnson, 25, was arrested in Charlotte.
Woman charged after Lincoln County deputy hit with car
Newlyweds and wedding party stuck on Uptown Charlotte hotel elevator for hours after wedding...
Wedding party rescued from uptown Charlotte hotel elevator
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Crews were called to Sedgefield Middle School Tuesday morning for a fire in the bathroom.
Charlotte school evacuated after toilet paper roll set on fire, firefighters say

Latest News

Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of...
Lawmakers might ban dogs from sticking their heads out of car windows
Charlotte Skyline from WBTV Tower Cam.
Scoop: Charlotte medical provider plans to stop accepting a major health insurance
Scott Cooper of Speedway Motorsports and North Wilkesboro Speedway updates reporters on...
Crews working to have North Wilkesboro Speedway ready for May NASCAR All-Star Weekend
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison