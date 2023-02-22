Work continues on Concord’s new downtown streetscape

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Work continues on the Downtown Streetscape project in Concord, with contractors ready to begin utility work along a section of Union Street beginning February 22. During this phase of construction, Union Street will be closed to through traffic between Cabarrus Avenue and Corban Avenue.

The road closure is anticipated to extend through Summer 2023.

Following a lengthier than anticipated delay due to unforeseen utility conflicts, work on the streetscape resumed earlier this year on Barbrick Avenue where construction crews are installing new 42-inch stormwater drainage pipes. Work on Barbrick Avenue is progressing and the contractor is now ready to start work on Union Street. Crews will begin placing construction fencing on Union Street between Corban Avenue and the midblock crosswalk, and will close that portion of the road to traffic beginning at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22. Work in this area is expected to last through Summer 2023.

In these initial phases of the streetscape project, work is focused on updating the city’s infrastructure with new water lines and stormwater drainage pipes. These updates will support continued growth and development downtown.

During construction, the sidewalks will remain open for pedestrians to safely access businesses, and free parking is available throughout the downtown area. Visitors can view and download the Downtown Parking map by visiting concorddowntown.com/parking.

For more information about the Concord Downtown Streetscape project visit concorddowntown.com/streetscape.

