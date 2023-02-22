Rowan Co. firefighters, emergency responders train on new CPR tool

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of firefighters and emergency responders from departments in eastern Rowan County spent hours on Tuesday night at the Rockwell Rural Fire Department getting trained on the latest piece of equipment designed to help save the life of a victim of a cardiac arrest.

“The focus tonight is to review cardiac arrest and how we should treat that individual on scene, organizing our approach to increase survival,” said Bradley Dean, Battalion Chief at Rowan County Emergency Services.

Cardiac arrest calls are very common for emergency responders across the county.

“Unfortunately, we usually have somewhere around an average of 2-3 per day, it just depends,” said Allen Cress, Rowan County Emergency Services Chief.

Getting “hands on the chest” quickly is often the key to survival. High quality compressions are essential in keeping the blood flowing.

“Getting hands on the chest as soon as someone collapses is important because it has the ability to keep the blood flowing and prolong the event until we can get an AED on scene,” Dean added.

Giving those high quality compressions comes at a cost. Compressions can be given for about two minutes before the emergency responder starts to tire. A new device called the Zoll AutoPulse Automated CPR machine aims to help keep those compressions coming, while freeing up responders for other tasks.

“An individual can deliver high-quality compressions for about two minutes and then they start to get a little bit tired and they’re not delivering the same quality that they would if they continue, so this device allows us to reallocate that manpower while we’re on scene,” Dean added. “These devices are on every Rowan County ambulance.”

On Tuesday night firefighters were able to get hand-on training in how to use the AutoPulse. Speed is essential, so the firefighters worked on making the right moves to quickly get the patient in place and get the automated compressions underway.

“If we’re able to put this band on and everything works well, it gives us another person to pull back to do something else and keeps everybody from getting so tired doing CPR,” Cress added.

That’s another key; having enough people to do all that needs to be done when responding to a cardiac arrest call. Cress pointed out that fewer people are wanting to be emergency responders.

“The decline in volunteerism for firefighters, EMT’s is on the rise, this is another tool to help us combat that,” Cress said.

Dean pointed out that a person experience cardiac arrest in Rowan County has a 33% chance of survival. That’s higher than the national average of 23.6%, but still below the county’s goal of at least 50%. Dean says it’s important to spread the word in the community about what people can do increase the odds of the victim.

“One of the biggest things is to get family members and the general public to learn how to do high quality, hands only CPR,” Dean said. “We’re going to try to host events at multiple first responder agencies, fire departments, partner with churches. We want to partner with civic organizations in order to teach people how to do CPR.”

Dean pointed out that everyone should know the four C’s: “The big part of that is getting hands on the chest, so for the general public we want to check the patient, if they’re not breathing we want to call 911. Once we call 911, we want to put the hands on the chest and do compressions and then if an AED is available, we want to connect that AED and follow the prompts. So it’s check, call, compress, connect.”

The AutoPulse units have been deployed in every Rowan County Emergency Services ambulance. Some individual fire departments also have the devices.

