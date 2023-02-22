PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Rain, cooler temperatures return by Saturday

A cold front changes things up as we wrap up the work week.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday’s morning low and afternoon high temperatures were around 20 degrees above average!

This will set us up for a warm evening, as temperatures slowly fall out of the 60s and 70s and into the 50s for the Wednesday morning commute. A few showers will be possible overnight as a warm front lifts north.

After a mostly cloudy start, temperatures will quickly rebound back into the mid to upper 70s for most locations! Clouds could keep temperatures a little cooler the farther north you go in North Carolina.

Thursday will likely be even warmer as high temperatures top out in the low 80s in the Charlotte Metro. Our forecast high temperature of 82 degrees easily sets us up to set a record for the day and would tie for the warmest February day in recorded history. It will also be a windy day with wind gusts over 30 mph possible.

A cold front changes things up as we wrap up the work week, however, Friday will be our transition day near 70 degrees before the low 50s return by Saturday.

Here are the forecasted weekend high temperatures for the Charlotte area.
Here are the forecasted weekend high temperatures for the Charlotte area.(WBTV)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Saturday will feature chilly temperatures, overcast skies, and periods of rain. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans and be sure to check in for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

Fortunately, the cool down will be brief and we’ll be right back into the 60s and 70s by the end of the 7-day forecast.

Have a great rest of your week!

Temperatures across the Carolinas are trending warmer than usual.
The warming trend continues before rain and cooler temperatures move in for Saturday.
