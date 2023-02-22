PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
NY man indicted after allegedly stalking, kidnapping Charlotte woman

He allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend several times.
Russell Martini has been indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly kidnapping and...
Russell Martini has been indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly kidnapping and harassing his ex-girlfriend.(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Brandy Beard
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A New York man was indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Charlotte after documents say he continuously threatened his ex-girlfriend after she moved to Charlotte and kidnapped her.

Russell J. Martini and his girlfriend, who will be referred to as Jane Doe, dated for about four years. After breaking up around March 25, 2022, Doe moved from New York to Charlotte.

According to court documents, Martini then repeatedly harassed her through May 9.

He allegedly created a public social media account under her name and posted photos of her unclothed.

A domestic violence protection order was issued, but documents say he continued to harass her and contacted her sister.

Text messages sent to Doe show Martini texting her physical threats. He also threatened to share embarrassing photos with her family and post them online.

Records show hundreds of messages were sent to Doe between April 12 and May 9. Some of the messages were threats to kill her.

According to the indictment, Martini took a train from New Jersey to Charlotte between May 5 and 6.

The threats escalated on May 7, when he allegedly “laid in wait” at her contact apartment and then attacked her when she walked up the stairs.

Martini tried to drag Doe to his car, but a bystander stopped the kidnapping and he ran away.

The next day, records show Martini sent Doe an email threatening to kill her.

Martini was arrested May 13, 2022 and charged by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

He was indicted Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 for cyberstalking, stalking, interstate threats and kidnapping.

