Neighbors fight back against development in Charlotte’s Piper Glen community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A developer wants to bring multi-family units to a stretch of undeveloped land off Rea Road near the Four Mile Creek Greenway.

The area in question is mostly wooded with housing subdivisions, a park and creek surrounding it.

Rezoning plans listed on the city’s website shows a proposed project that’s denser than what people are accustomed to in this area,

“My biggest concern, the community’s biggest concern is the amount of units that they’re proposing to put in there,” said Tom Coyne, a resident in the Piper Glen area.

A 53-acre site is at the heart of the issue, vastly undeveloped, sandwiched between Rea Road, Elm Lane, Bevington Place and the Old Course at Piper Glen subdivision to the south.

Russell Ranson, a partner with RK Investors, said, “we’re proposing up to 1,100 rental homes which would be luxury in nature and a great addition to south Charlotte.”

The site plans call for a change in zoning for the area to develop multi-family units, active adult communities, nursing homes, and single-family units.

“Our intention is to be respectful of all types of housings and have opportunities for a wide range of incomes in this area,” said Ranson.

Despite the proposal from developers, neighbors are not fans of the idea.

Coyne said, “this area right now, if you drive up and down Rea Road at various times of the day and to get out of our community here, it’s impossible and that’s without 1,100 additional units, and who knows how many cars are going to be in there.”

Charlotte City Councilmember Ed Driggs is among those not in favor the proposed plans as well.

Driggs said, “I first heard about it several months ago and I advised the petitioner then that I thought the development was inappropriate for the location, excess density, overloading the infrastructure,”

Driggs said he would only support the project if there were major changes to the plan.

Neighbors cite environmental concerns too, but the developer tells it plans to preserve trees on the site, clean up the lake and build trails for pedestrians.

Ranson added, “we’re deeply concerned about doing the right thing for this land and that includes listening to the area residents, the neighbors.”

This comes as neighbors plan to push for changes to the current plans.

“We’re hoping that we can have a positive impact on the plans as they exist today,” said Coyne.

Both the developer and councilmen acknowledge this project is months away from any type of vote by city council so people will have numerous opportunities for meetings and providing feedback about this proposal.

If things pass without hurdles, the developer said this area would start seeing buildings on this property within 14-18 months, but it would take 10 years to complete the entire development.

