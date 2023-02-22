PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mistake leads to $218K+ jackpot win for Iredell Co. man

“If I had paid attention and did it right the first time, I wouldn’t have won.”
David Lewandowski recently one the Cash 5 jackpot.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - If David Lewandowski of Mooresville hadn’t messed up the first time he tried to buy his Cash 5 ticket, he never would have won Monday’s $218,613 jackpot.

Lewandowski’s first try to get a Cash 5 ticket came on Sunday when he attempted to buy a Cash 5 ticket and win a $169,000 jackpot.

“I didn’t complete the purchase until the next day,” he said. “If I had paid attention and did it right the first time, I wouldn’t have won.”

His win occurred in Monday’s Cash 5 drawing after Lewandowski completed his purchase, got his ticket with a set of random numbers he had picked himself into the drawing, and matched all five winning numbers to take home the larger jackpot of $218,613.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters. He took home $155,762 after taxes.

Lewandowski, the owner of a window tinting business, plans to put a down payment on a condo in Puerto Rico with his winnings.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Wednesday’s jackpot is $110,000.

For more information, visit nclottery.com.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

