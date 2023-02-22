PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Medic: 1 dead after crash in Brookhill area

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash Tuesday night in the Brookhill area, according to Medic.

Medic said the crash happened at S. Tryon Street and Remount Road. One person died on the scene.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the crash.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on the crash.

This is a developing story. Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

