Medic: 1 dead after crash in Brookhill area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a crash Tuesday night in the Brookhill area, according to Medic.

Medic said the crash happened at S. Tryon Street and Remount Road. One person died on the scene.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the crash.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on the crash.

