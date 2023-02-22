LIVE: Day 22: Murdaugh attorneys expected to wrap their case by week’s end

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys could wrap up their case by the end of the week as they attempt to prove that the disbarred Lowcountry attorney did not kill his wife and youngest son.

During Tuesday’s testimony, the first full day of defense witnesses, Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster, took the stand. The defense then called a forensic engineer who testified about his findings about the crime scene and a possible gunman.

But court began on Tuesday with word that another juror had been dismissed because of a medical issue.

That leaves 12 jurors and two alternates remaining.

READ RECAP: Alex Murdaugh was ‘destroyed’, ‘heartbroken’ after murders, surviving son says

Buster Murdaugh, 26, said the family was close and spoke to each other every day. While he couldn’t remember the details of most of the phone calls he had with his family on June 7, 2021, the day his mother, 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh, and his younger brother, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, were gunned down, he did remember a call at 9:10 p.m. that night with his dad who was driving to visit his ailing mother.

The younger Murdaugh said his father sounded “normal” during that call. But he also described a later phone call in which Alex Murdaugh informed Buster of the shooting and then seeing his father when Buster and his girlfriend eventually arrived at the scene hours later.

“His demeanor was destroyed. I mean he was destroyed. He was heartbroken,” Buster Murdaugh said. “I walked in the door and saw him and um, gave him a hug and, just broken down.”

READ MORE: The Murdaugh Cases

While the state did not offer many questions during his cross-examination, it was a different story for the defense’s second witness, forensic engineer Mike Sutton.

Sutton recreated the crime scene at Moselle, the family’s rural hunting property, determining that it would be near impossible to hear shots fired at the kennels if someone were to be at the main house, even when everything was quiet.

He also estimated the shooter could not be more than 5-feet, 4-inches tall.

When defense attorney Dick Harpootlian asked Sutton about whether Alex Murdaugh could have been the gunman, Sutton testified that he couldn’t be.

Prosecutors, who presented several of its their own experts, questioned Sutton’s credentials and the methods with which he came to his conclusions.

It is still not clear whether the defense will call Alex Murdaugh himself to the stand.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.