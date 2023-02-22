Lenoir crash kills 1, troopers say
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Tuesday following a crash involving a tree Tuesday evening in Lenoir.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called out shortly after 5 p.m. to Valway Road in Lenoir to investigate a wreck.
Troopers say Jonathon Irineo Betancourt, 24, of Conover was driving down Valway Road when he crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.
Betancourt died at the scene.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Troopers say speed was a contributing factor, according to their investigation.
