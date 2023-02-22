PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Lenoir crash kills 1, troopers say

The crash happened near Valway Road.
A man was killed Tuesday following a crash involving a tree Tuesday evening in Lenoir.
A man was killed Tuesday following a crash involving a tree Tuesday evening in Lenoir.(mgn)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed Tuesday following a crash involving a tree Tuesday evening in Lenoir.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called out shortly after 5 p.m. to Valway Road in Lenoir to investigate a wreck.

Troopers say Jonathon Irineo Betancourt, 24, of Conover was driving down Valway Road when he crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.

Betancourt died at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say speed was a contributing factor, according to their investigation.

[Read also: Wreck leaves one dead in Caldwell County]

Watch our latest broadcast here:

